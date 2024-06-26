Quest Diagnostics To Acquire Select Laboratory Assets From Allina Health

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire select laboratory assets from Allina Health.

"We are grateful for our Allina Health laboratory team and the foundation of excellence they have established in lab services. Quest is the right partner to build on this strength to ensure providers and patients can continue to access innovative and high-quality laboratory services," said Dominica Tallarico, Chief Operations Officer for Allina Health. "This transaction will also allow us to reinvest our non-profit resources to support our caring mission well into the future."

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, Quest will offer its laboratory services to Allina Health clinic physicians and outreach provider clients across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Quest Diagnostics and Allina Health expect to complete the transaction in the third quarter of 2024. Financial details were not disclosed.