QuidelOrtho Announces Changes in Executive Leadership

The Board of Directors (the "Board”) of QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company” or "QuidelOrtho”) has made significant decisions aimed to enhance operational efficiency, drive revenue growth and deliver shareholder value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221157769/en/

Michael S. Iskra (Photo: Business Wire)

After a comprehensive evaluation, the Board has terminated Douglas Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer of QuidelOrtho. Mr. Bryant has also resigned from the Board, both effective February 21, 2024.

To ensure business continuity and effective leadership, the Board formed the Office of the Chief Executive Officer (the "Office of the CEO”) on February 17, 2024. The Office of the CEO is led by the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Iskra, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Robert Bujarski, and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Busky.

In this transition, Michael Iskra has been appointed as the Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Bujarski as the Interim President, effective February 21, 2024. Both will continue to fulfill their current responsibilities while assuming the additional duties of their new roles. Kenneth F. Buechler, Ph.D., will remain as Chairman of the Board and will provide guidance to the Office of the CEO, supported by other Board members.

"Now is the time for a change in leadership that can accelerate our initiatives to improve efficiencies, drive growth and increase shareholder value,” said Kenneth F. Buechler, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board. "All of us would like to thank Doug for his years of dedication and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The Board has started a comprehensive search to identify a new Chief Executive Officer, considering both internal and external candidates. There is no change to the Company’s financial guidance provided on February 16, 2024. Additionally, the Company will postpone its previously announced Investor Day until a later date.

About Michael Iskra

Michael Iskra has over a decade of global executive leadership experience and more than 30 years of experience in the diagnostics and healthcare products and services industries. Michael brings significant knowledge and expertise across strategy, sales, marketing, operations and general management. Prior to his current role, Michael was Executive Vice President of Commercial Excellence and Strategy at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc from 2020 to 2022.

About Robert Bujarski

Robert Bujarski has two decades of enterprise experience at the Company spanning the full spectrum of operational, commercial, and legal functions within the diagnostics sector. Robert also brings significant knowledge and expertise across strategy, business development and R&D. Prior to his current role, Robert was the Chief Operating Officer of Quidel Corporation ("Quidel”) from September 2020 to May 2022, where he architected expansions of Quidel’s operational scope and scale.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its many years of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are any statement contained herein that is not strictly historical, including, but not limited to, QuidelOrtho’s executive leadership transition plans, commercial, integration, transformation and other strategic goals, financial guidance and other future financial condition and operating results, and future plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions. Such statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of QuidelOrtho’s management as of today and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors” of QuidelOrtho’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2023 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events because these statements are based on assumptions that may not come true and are speculative by their nature. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to QuidelOrtho and speak only as of the date hereof. QuidelOrtho undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information or time-sensitive information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221157769/en/