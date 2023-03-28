QuidelOrtho Announces the Formation of the International QuidelOrtho Women’s Leadership Network (QWLN)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) ("QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, celebrates Women’s History Month by announcing that the QuidelOrtho Women’s Leadership Network (QWLN) has been formed, creating an enhanced network with 14 global leaders supporting 16 chapters around the world.

In 2022, Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics united as QuidelOrtho. Leaders from both companies’ women’s leadership networks came together to form QWLN, a global women-led organization amplifying the mentoring, empowerment, achievement and visibility of women. Because Women’s History Month was created to highlight the achievements women have made throughout history, it is the perfect time to share information about this expanding network. QWLN encourages and inspires members to stretch beyond their primary functions and learn about other areas of interest by serving on various committees.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce the launch of the QuidelOrtho Women’s Leadership Network, a global community built around the spirit of both professional and personal development and sharing insights on modern issues our leaders face every day,” said Douglas Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer of QuidelOrtho. "At QuidelOrtho, we aspire to lead by example in becoming a truly transformational global diagnostics company with a vibrant workplace.”

Setting the stage for many more company opportunities, the QWLN brings educational content, recognition, research and thought leadership in support of professional women at all levels of the organization. Today, QWLN has successfully launched 16 worldwide chapters representing employees from various regions within North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

QWLN programming is designed to bring members together to exchange ideas and education through speaking engagements, training programs, book clubs, topic-specific events, luncheons, community activities and so much more.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) unites the power of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics behind a shared mission of developing and manufacturing innovative technologies that raise the performance of diagnostic testing and create better patient outcomes across the entire healthcare continuum.

Ranked among the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) providers with more than 120 years of collective experience, we combine industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing with a global footprint in clinical labs and transfusion medicine.

Our company’s comprehensive product portfolio delivers accuracy, speed, automation and access, providing critical information when and where it is needed most. Inspired by a spirit of service, QuidelOrtho is committed to enhancing the well-being of people worldwide and happy in the knowledge we are making a difference. For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

