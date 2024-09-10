QuidelOrtho Appoints Lee Bowman as Chief Human Resources Officer

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Bowman as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this pivotal role, Bowman leads QuidelOrtho’s human resources strategy, driving initiatives that bolster a dynamic and inclusive workplace culture. Bowman reports to Brian Blaser, President and Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910545042/en/

QuidelOrtho (Photo: Business Wire)"/> QuidelOrtho (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Lee Bowman, Chief Human Resources Officer, QuidelOrtho (Photo: Business Wire)

Bowman brings over 25 years of experience in human resources leadership, with a distinguished career that spans key roles in major industries. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer at RadNet, a leading healthcare technology company, where he led transformative initiatives in workforce engagement, diversity and inclusion, and leadership development. His career also includes significant contributions at Edwards Lifesciences, Levi Strauss & Co., and Target, where he led high-impact HR strategies that prioritized team development and organizational growth.

"Lee is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of how to align human resources strategies with business objectives,” said Brian Blaser, President and Chief Executive Officer of QuidelOrtho. "His expertise in talent development and commitment to fostering an inclusive, high-performing workplace will be pivotal as we continue to strengthen our team and drive continued growth.”

As CHRO, Bowman oversees all facets of QuidelOrtho’s human resources function, including the design and implementation of strategies across compensation, benefits, recruitment, talent management, training and employee development.

Bowman holds an MBA from San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Science from Towson University.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its many years of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910545042/en/