QuidelOrtho Partners With BYG4lab® to Strengthen Informatics Offerings

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company” or "QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that it has entered into a software development partnership with BYG4lab®, a leading provider of middleware and data management solutions for laboratories, that intends to accelerate QuidelOrtho’s efforts to expand and strengthen informatics offerings across its portfolio of diagnostics platforms.

"Our partnership with BYG4lab® reaches across the business, from clinical labs to transfusion medicine to point-of-care, and it allows QuidelOrtho to rapidly integrate affordable, cutting-edge and time-saving informatics solutions,” said Douglas Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer of QuidelOrtho. "Building this powerful data management capability into our portfolio offering will be yet another proof point in our commitment to engineering user-friendly innovations that enable customers to standardize and automate manual processes to boost efficiencies at single sites and across networks.”

QuidelOrtho’s partnership with BYG4lab®, a proven company that understands the data management challenges labs face, expands on an existing agreement between both companies pertaining to France and is a strategic catalyst that will accelerate the development of innovative solutions that can be used across the entire lab. The companies will work jointly to address the immediate workflow and labor challenges within the global laboratory community through proprietary tools that allow auto-verification to become more routine and available to labs of all sizes. This partnership reflects QuidelOrtho’s appreciation of the importance of informatics to today’s labs and the Company’s determination to create robust solutions that are agile and can be updated quickly and easily to support our customers’ needs.

"With ever-increasing testing demands and decreasing staffing availability, accurate and automated record collection and management are critical to assuring the highest quality of patient care,” Mr. Bryant noted. "QuidelOrtho is committed to provide integrated diagnostics systems and informatics solutions that bridge the gap and give our customers an edge.”

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its 80-year legacy of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is transforming the power of diagnostics into a healthier future for all.

For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

Source: QuidelOrtho Corporation

About BYG4lab®

BYG INFORMATIQUE is a software company specialized in Middleware Data Management solutions covering all disciplines in the healthcare industry. More than 4000 laboratories worldwide are using BYG4lab® data management solutions on a daily basis through E.O.M dedicated workstations. In addition, more than 500 laboratories are using BYG4lab® Off-the-shelf solutions through its legacy portfolio: the universal connector B-Link™, EVM™ (Central lab) or Pilot NextGen® (Microbiology), or through the brand new Yline® technical baseline and innovative web-based architecture which includes nYna® (Central Lab), pocY® (POCT), and Ynfectio® (Epidemiology). The company provides innovative multi-language solutions driving efficiency and cost effectiveness by: improving workflow management; making instrument integration more efficient; handling multi-sites and multi-LIS configurations; ensuring regulatory and legal compliances (ISO 15189); providing an innovative Method validation module; including full QC package; and giving tangible dynamics’ indicators for improving and controlling workflow. BYG INFORMATIQUE is the privileged partner of several companies in the IVD industry through its complete Middleware suite or through specific full Data Management solutions or specific modules. BYG4lab®’s solutions are distributed worldwide and available in 11 languages. BYG INFORMATIQUE is ISO 13485: 2016 certified and follows the most demanding international recommendations regarding the medical software development cycle (CEN 62304) , cybersecurity and data Privacy.

For more information, please visit www.byg4lab.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724368435/en/