QuidelOrtho Ranks No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction for Six Years in a Row

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) ("QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that it has earned the No. 1 ranking in the diagnostics industry for Overall Customer Satisfaction in the 2023 IMV ServiceTrak Awards for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking is based on interviews conducted with laboratory professionals, including QuidelOrtho’s customers, from more than 1,200 clinical testing locations operating over 1,900 collective instruments. The prestigious annual IMV ServiceTrak Awards rankings affirm the continued power and impact of QuidelOrtho’s innovative services and informatics platform.

In addition to its No. 1 ranking in Overall Customer Satisfaction, QuidelOrtho achieved top rankings in the following categories:

#1 in Net Promotor Score (NPS) for the eighth consecutive year

#1 in Integrated Systems in: Customer satisfaction System performance Overall service performance

#1 in Clinical Chemistry in: Customer satisfaction System performance Overall service performance



"For six straight years, our customers have rated QuidelOrtho #1 for overall customer satisfaction in the U.S. diagnostics market based on real-world system and service performance under some of the most challenging conditions in modern history,” said Douglas Bryant, President and Chief Executive Officer of QuidelOrtho. "This honor reflects both our attention to engineering obstacles out of the laboratory and our culture of intense customer focus, which combine to maximize efficiencies, improve patient care and create the kind of deep and enduring customer partnerships that have yielded industry-best Net Promoter Scores for eight consecutive years.”

QuidelOrtho’s services and informatics program is the evolution of how service, expertise, technology and data-driven solutions come together to create a more effective, efficient lab, so labs can focus on improving patient outcomes. Superior partnership and support are more important than ever as labs experience greater demand for more complex testing, challenging budgets and a workforce shifting from more specialists to more generalists. With QuidelOrtho solutions, labs get the partnership they need, along with next-level data services to continually improve the speed and quality of care.

"It’s the people who deliver the award-winning partnership and support that labs depend on,” said Karen Taylor, vice president of QuidelOrtho’s global customer experience and services organization. "I’m proud of our teams and their extraordinary ability to focus on and deliver what’s important to customers now and into the future.”

For more information about QuidelOrtho’s award-winning services and informatics program, visit the QuidelOrtho services and informatics home page on QuidelOrtho’s U.S. website.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

Offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, bringing fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic. So that patients, clinicians and health officials can spot trends sooner, respond quicker and chart the course ahead with accuracy and confidence.

Building upon its 80-year legacy of groundbreaking innovation, QuidelOrtho continues to partner with customers across the healthcare continuum and around the globe to forge a new diagnostic frontier. One where insights and solutions know no bounds, expertise seamlessly connects and a more informed path is illuminated for each of us.

QuidelOrtho is transforming the power of diagnostics into a healthier future for all.

For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

Source: QuidelOrtho Corporation

About IMV

IMV is part of the Science and Medicine Group, the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry. Each year, IMV produces a series of proprietary ServiceTrak Clinical reports derived from extensive phone surveys with clinical laboratory professionals to determine their level of satisfaction with the service they receive for their clinical diagnostic equipment and with the equipment manufacturers. For more information, visit www.imvinfo.com.

