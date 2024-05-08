QuidelOrtho Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company” or "QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in-vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs, and transfusion medicine, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"During the first quarter, we achieved solid business performance with 6% top-line constant currency revenue growth across our global regions, excluding COVID-19 revenue,” said Michael S. Iskra, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, QuidelOrtho. "Additionally, we have been steadfast in implementing company-wide cost initiatives, including margin restoration, which includes headcount reductions that are expected to deliver approximately $100 million in annualized savings. While these actions are never easy, they are a necessary step in positioning the Company for durable long-term growth.”

First Quarter 2024

The Company reported total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 of $711 million, compared to $846 million in the prior year period. The decrease in total revenue was primarily due to lower COVID-19 revenue in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. Foreign currency translation did not significantly impact first quarter 2024 results. GAAP diluted loss per share for the first quarter of 2024 was $25.50, compared to diluted earnings per share ("EPS”) of $0.73 in the prior year period. GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.76 billion, compared to operating income of $100 million in the prior year period. The first quarter of 2024 GAAP operating loss included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $1.74 billion for the North America reporting unit due to the decrease in the estimated fair value, which was consistent with the decline in the Company’s market capitalization during the three months ended March 31, 2024. As a result of the goodwill impairment charge, GAAP operating margin was (247%) compared to 12% in the prior year period. First quarter 2024 results included $23 million in integration-related charges.

Adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.44, compared to $1.80 in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $132 million, compared to $245 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19%, compared to 29% in the prior year period. The year-over-year change in adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower COVID-19 revenue.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Following the appointment of Brian J. Blaser as President and Chief Executive Officer, QuidelOrtho is suspending its 2024 financial guidance while it assesses the business under its new President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company plans to provide an update in today’s earnings conference call.

QuidelOrtho Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Total revenues $ 711.0 $ 846.1 Cost of sales, excluding amortization of intangibles 378.9 397.5 Selling, marketing and administrative 204.7 202.4 Research and development 59.2 62.3 Amortization of intangible assets 51.7 50.8 Acquisition and integration costs 22.6 29.7 Goodwill impairment charge 1,743.9 — Other operating expenses 8.0 3.8 Operating (loss) income (1,758.0 ) 99.6 Interest expense, net 39.0 36.7 Other expense, net 1.9 2.9 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,798.9 ) 60.0 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (92.9 ) 11.2 Net (loss) income $ (1,706.0 ) $ 48.8 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (25.50 ) $ 0.73 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (25.50 ) $ 0.73 Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 66.9 66.6 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 66.9 67.1

QuidelOrtho Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 78.5 $ 118.9 Marketable securities — 48.4 Accounts receivable, net 271.7 303.3 Inventories 583.1 577.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 279.1 262.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,441.3 1,443.8 Marketable securities — 7.4 Right-of-use assets 180.5 169.6 Goodwill 734.8 2,492.0 Intangible assets, net 2,887.3 2,934.3 Deferred tax asset 24.9 25.9 Other assets 222.1 179.6 Total assets $ 6,703.3 $ 8,563.1 Accounts payable $ 249.6 $ 294.8 Accrued payroll and related expenses 108.9 84.8 Income tax payable 9.5 11.1 Current portion of borrowings 161.1 139.8 Other current liabilities 250.7 303.3 Operating lease liabilities 181.8 172.8 Long-term borrowings 2,241.0 2,274.8 Deferred tax liability 125.6 192.2 Other liabilities 67.4 83.6 Total liabilities 3,395.6 3,557.2 Total stockholders’ equity 3,307.7 5,005.9 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,703.3 $ 8,563.1

QuidelOrtho Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Cash (used for) provided by operating activities $ (0.7 ) $ 188.9 Cash used for investing activities (20.2 ) (68.9 ) Cash used for financing activities (18.5 ) (59.6 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (1.1 ) 0.6 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (40.5 ) 61.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 119.5 293.9 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 79.0 $ 354.9 Reconciliation to amounts within the consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 78.5 $ 353.9 Restricted cash in Other assets 0.5 1.0 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 79.0 $ 354.9

QuidelOrtho Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information - Adjusted Net Income (In millions, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Diluted EPS April 2, 2023 Diluted EPS Net (loss) income $ (1,706.0 ) $ (25.50 ) $ 48.8 $ 0.73 Adjustments: Goodwill impairment charge 1,743.9 — Amortization of intangibles 51.7 50.8 Acquisition and integration costs 22.6 29.7 Incremental depreciation on PP&E fair value adjustment 9.1 8.6 Employee compensation charges 5.6 — Amortization of deferred cloud computing implementation costs 2.9 1.6 EU medical device regulation transition costs 0.6 0.8 Non-cash interest expense for deferred consideration — 0.6 Impairment of long-lived assets — 0.5 Other adjustments 1.4 1.5 Income tax impact of adjustments (101.4 ) (22.1 ) Discrete tax items (0.6 ) 0.2 Adjusted net income $ 29.8 $ 0.44 $ 121.0 $ 1.80 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 67.3 67.1

QuidelOrtho Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information - Adjusted EBITDA (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net (loss) income $ (1,706.0 ) $ 48.8 Depreciation and amortization 114.9 114.2 Interest expense, net 39.0 36.7 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (92.9 ) 11.2 Goodwill impairment charge 1,743.9 — Acquisition and integration costs 22.6 29.7 Employee compensation charges 5.6 — Amortization of deferred cloud computing implementation costs 2.9 1.6 EU medical device regulation transition costs 0.6 0.8 Impairment of long-lived assets — 0.5 Tax indemnification expense — 0.3 Other adjustments 1.4 1.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 132.0 $ 245.3

QuidelOrtho Revenues by Business Unit and Region (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 % Change Currency

Impact Constant

Currency (a) Respiratory revenues $ 137.3 $ 265.6 (48.3 )% — % (48.3 )% Non-Respiratory revenues 573.7 580.5 (1.2 )% (1.0 )% (0.2 )% Total revenues $ 711.0 $ 846.1 (16.0 )% (0.5 )% (15.5 )% COVID-19 revenue impact (50.2 ) (216.1 ) (76.8 )% — % (76.8 )% Total revenues ex COVID-19 revenue $ 660.8 $ 630.0 4.9 % (1.0 )% 5.9 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 % Change Currency

Impact Constant

Currency (a) COVID-19

revenue impact Constant Currency (a)

ex COVID-19 Revenue Labs $ 356.9 $ 370.7 (3.7 )% (0.8 )% (2.9 )% (0.6 )% (2.3 )% Transfusion Medicine 160.3 155.9 2.8 % (1.3 )% 4.1 % — % 4.1 % Point of Care 186.6 308.1 (39.4 )% (0.1 )% (39.3 )% (76.8 )% 37.5 % Molecular Diagnostics 7.2 11.4 (36.8 )% (0.1 )% (36.7 )% (52.0 )% 15.3 % Total revenues $ 711.0 $ 846.1 (16.0 )% (0.5 )% (15.5 )% (21.4 )% 5.9 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 % Change Currency

Impact Constant

Currency (a) COVID-19

revenue impact Constant Currency (a)

ex COVID-19 Revenue North America $ 433.9 $ 582.8 (25.5 )% (0.2 )% (25.3 )% (30.1 )% 4.8 % EMEA 84.8 81.3 4.3 % 0.5 % 3.8 % (2.0 )% 5.8 % China 76.1 70.6 7.8 % (4.3 )% 12.1 % — % 12.1 % Other 116.2 111.4 4.3 % (1.6 )% 5.9 % 0.4 % 5.5 % Total revenues $ 711.0 $ 846.1 (16.0 )% (0.5 )% (15.5 )% (21.4 )% 5.9 %

(a) The term "constant currency” means we have translated local currency revenues for all reporting periods to U.S. dollars using currency exchange rates held constant for each period. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

QuidelOrtho Revenues reconciliation to non-GAAP measures (In millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 % Change Currency

Impact Constant

Currency (a) Respiratory revenues $ 137.3 $ 265.6 (48.3 )% — % (48.3 )% COVID-19-related government orders (6.7 ) (142.6 ) (95.3 )% — % (95.3 )% Respiratory Revenue ex COVID-19-related government orders $ 130.6 $ 123.0 6.2 % — % 6.2 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 % Change Currency

Impact Constant

Currency (a) Non-Respiratory revenues $ 573.7 $ 580.5 (1.2 )% (1.0 )% (0.2 )% One-time third party settlement — (20.7 ) (100.0 )% — % (100.0 )% Non-Respiratory Revenue ex One-time third party settlement $ 573.7 $ 559.8 2.5 % (1.0 )% 3.5 %

(a) The term "constant currency” means we have translated local currency revenues for all reporting periods to U.S. dollars using currency exchange rates held constant for each period. This additional non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

