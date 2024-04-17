QuidelOrtho To Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company” or "QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostic technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today it will report its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Following the release of financial results, QuidelOrtho will hold a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results. Interested parties can access the call on the "Events & Presentations” section of the "Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/. Presentation materials will also be posted to the "Events & Presentations” section of the "Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at the time of the call. Those unable to access the webcast may join the call via phone by dialing 833-470-1428 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international) and entering Conference ID number 295379.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the event on the "Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website under the "Events & Presentations” section.

