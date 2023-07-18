QuidelOrtho to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company” or "QuidelOrtho”), a global provider of innovative in vitro diagnostics technologies designed for point-of-care settings, clinical labs and transfusion medicine, announced today that it will report its financial results for its second quarter 2023 ended July 2, 2023, after the market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Following the release of the financial results, QuidelOrtho will hold a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results. Interested parties can access the call on the "Events & Presentations” section of the "Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://ir.quidelortho.com/. Presentation materials will also be posted to the "Events & Presentations” section of the "Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at the time of the call. Those unable to access the webcast may join the call via phone by dialing 833-470-1428 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international) and entering Conference ID number 695066.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the event on the "Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website, under the "Events & Presentations” section.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) unites the power of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics behind a shared mission of developing and manufacturing innovative technologies that raise the performance of diagnostic testing and create better patient outcomes across the entire healthcare continuum.

Ranked among the world’s largest in vitro diagnostics (IVD) providers with more than 120 years of collective experience, we combine industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing with a global footprint in clinical labs and transfusion medicine.

The Company’s comprehensive product portfolio delivers accuracy, speed, automation and access, providing critical information when and where it is needed most. Inspired by a spirit of service, QuidelOrtho is committed to enhancing the well-being of people worldwide and happy in the knowledge we are making a difference. For more information, please visit www.quidelortho.com.

