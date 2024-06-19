R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director/PDMR notification



19-Jun-2024 / 14:35 GMT/BST



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Robinow 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of R.E.A. Holdings plc b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name R.E.A. Holdings plc b) LEI 213800YXL94R94RYG150 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code R.E.A Holdings plc 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of £1 each GB0007185639 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 79.75p 50,000 d) Aggregated information n/a Aggregated volume Price e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

