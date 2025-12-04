REA Holdings Aktie

WKN: 907650 / ISIN: GB0007185639

04.12.2025 08:00:05

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

04-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

 

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”)

 

In the company's half yearly report for the six months ended 30 June 2025 published on 17 September 2025, the directors stated their intention that, subject to no material adverse change occurring during the coming months in the financial performance of the group, the semi-annual preference share dividend arising on 31 December 2025 would be paid on 31 December 2025.

 

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share arising on 31 December 2025 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 31 December 2025 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 12 December 2025.

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0007185639
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: RE
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 410232
EQS News ID: 2239858

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

