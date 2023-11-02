|
02.11.2023 08:55:12
R.E.A. Holdings plc: dividend re 9 per cent cumulative preference shares
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")
Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”)
The company has announced today that it has reached agreements regarding a proposed further investment by PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk (“DSN”) in the company’s principal operating subsidiary in Indonesia, PT REA Kaltim Plantations (“REA Kaltim”), the object of such agreements being to strengthen the financial position of the REA group.
The directors announce today that they intend temporarily to defer payment of the dividend falling due on the preference shares on 31 December 2023 but, subject to the agreement for the subscription by the DSN group for further shares in REA Kaltim having by then become unconditional, to pay that dividend together with the current arrears of dividend (amounting to 7p per preference share) on 7 April 2024.
Enquiries:
R.E.A. Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB0002349065
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|RE.
|LEI Code:
|213800YXL94R94RYG150
|Sequence No.:
|282115
|EQS News ID:
|1763133
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
