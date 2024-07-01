|
01.07.2024 16:30:07
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM
|
R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")
Further re DSN share subscription agreement and CDM
In the company’s AGM statement released on 6 June 2024 directors stated that DSN had indicated informally that the DSN group did not expect to exercise their priority right to purchase REA Kaltim’s subsidiary company, CDM, such priority right having been extended to the end of June 2024. DSN has today confirmed that it will not exercise this right. Accordingly, and as previously stated, the group now intends, for the time being at least, to retain CDM.
Enquiries:
R.E.A Holdings plc
Tel: 020 7436 7877
|
