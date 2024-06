Rail season ticket use in Great Britain falls to record low

Number of rail trips made by people using season tickets now 13%, down from 34% before the pandemicThe use of rail season tickets in Great Britain has plummeted to the lowest level on record, driven by a rise in working from home since the Covid-19 pandemic.The number of rail journeys made by people using season tickets fell to 13% in the year to 31 March, from 15% in the previous year, according to figures from the Office for Rail and Road, the industry regulator. This is the lowest figure since records started in 1986-87. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel