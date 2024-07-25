|
25.07.2024 22:15:00
Rand Capital Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand” or the "Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2024 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast to review its results that day.
Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
1:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 689-8263
Webcast: ir.randcapital.com
A telephonic replay will be available from 5:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, August 20, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 13747031. The webcast replay will be available in the investors’ section at ir.randcapital.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.
ABOUT RAND CAPITAL
Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally managed business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $10 million and EBITDA in excess of $1.5 million. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: randcapital.com.
