Rand Capital Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Rand Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: RAND) ("Rand” or the "Company”), a business development company providing alternative financing for lower middle market companies, announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Monday, November 6, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast to review its results that day.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Monday, November 6, 2023

1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8263

Webcast: https://ir.randcapital.com/

A telephonic replay will be available from 5:30 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, November 20, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 13741203. The webcast replay will be available in the investors’ section at https://ir.randcapital.com/, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally managed business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

