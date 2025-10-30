Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
30.10.2025 14:09:31
Rare earths to be in deficit for 15 years, says Rainbow CEO
A SUPPLY deficit in rare earths was likely to exist for at least a decade even as the US rushes to secure deals for the minerals.“I believe that there’s not going to be enough supply coming into the market in the next 15 years,” said George Bennett, CEO of Rainbow Rare Earths. “Even if new rare earth sources are found in Greenland or in Ukraine, these projects are 20 years away from production.”Rainbow Rare Earths, a UK-listed firm, intends to produce rare earths neodynium and praseodymium from its proposed $326m Phalaborwa project in South Africa’s Northern Cape province. It is developing state-of-the-art processing technology in order to access tailings of phosphogypsum, stockpiled from previous phosphate mining.First production was still on track for 2028 despite delays in the completion of a definitive feasibility study. Commenting in a presentation on Wednesday, Bennett said the DFS would result in capital and operating savings.“I’m not going to make excuses for the delay. I believe we will deliver for our shareholders a de-risked project as well as a far better project in terms of project economics, NPV, capex, and so forth. So yes, we do have a delay, but in the overall scheme of things, this is a very fast-tracked project that’s coming to the market in terms of production.”“We are basically like a Ferrari on a racetrack in terms of from cradle to grave of the Rainbow project at Phalaborwa.”US president Donald Trump this week signed a series of deals on his visit to Asia to secure rare earths which have broad uses in the electric mobility, robotics, and defence industries. The deals were with Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia in an effort to grab some market share from China, which dominates downstream supply of the minerals.The US government’s International Development Finance has pledged $50m in equity for the Phalaborwa project for a stake in TechMet, an 11.7% shareholder in Rainbow. TechMet is run by Brian Menell whose family helped build the Anglovaal group.“The percentage of equity they get will be based on forward forecast rare earth pricing, which is very positive, as we all know, and it will be based on the final NPV value of the project,” said Bennett.Speaking during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to the White House, Trump said that “in about a year from now we’ll have so much critical minerals and rare earths that you won’t know what to do with them”, according to a report by the BBC.Trump added that “they’ll be worth $2”, suggesting prices for rare earths would plummet as supply soared. At the moment, however, prices have increased to about $80/kg, a one third lift which was the result of a supply deal between NP Materials and the US which has undertaken to buy the minerals at a floor price of $110/kg.The post Rare earths to be in deficit for 15 years, says Rainbow CEO appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!