|
29.07.2024 15:53:00
Rare Good News for Ford Investors
In a week when crosstown rival General Motors topped earnings estimates and raised full-year guidance on just about everything positive, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) was sinking lower after a disappointing second-quarter result. One of the biggest concerns for investors and analysts was a sharp increase in warranty costs, with Ford leading the U.S. industry in recalls over the past three years.The good news? Ford claims it has drastically improved quality in recent years. While older models dinged the company's bottom line with warranty costs, we're seeing evidence of Ford's improved quality -- here are the details.As mentioned, Ford has led the U.S. auto industry in recalls for three years in a row, with 58 recalls in 2023 affecting more than 6.1 million vehicles. In 2022, Ford recorded 68 recalls affecting over 8.7 million vehicles, and during the first half of 2024, the folks at the Blue Oval find themselves again leading the industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Rare Holdings Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!