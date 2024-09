Rate Cuts Are Coming: 1 No-Brainer Cathie Wood Fintech Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now for Just $7

Two weeks ago, Wall Street and retail investors alike held their breath as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell took the stage at the Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. While the investment community listened to Powell's every word, the following remark seems to have resonated well: "The time has come for policy to adjust."I'm going to go out on a limb here and posit that the Fed is (finally!) going to begin reducing interest rates. Such a change to monetary policy would be welcomed by many types of businesses.In particular, I see fintech platform SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) as an obvious beneficiary of lower interest rates. An integral part of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Management portfolio, SoFi stock has been decimated this year. After cratering 26% so far in 2024, SoFi shares currently trade for just $7.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool