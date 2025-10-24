Rath AG Expects EBIT To Decline In FY25

(RTTNews) - RATH Aktiengesellschaft (RAT.VI) Friday announced that it expects a decline in earnings before interest and taxes or the EBIT for the 2025 financial year compared with the previous year.

The primary cause of the downturn is a sharp decline in revenue brought on by sluggish market demand, suspended customer orders, and increased price competition, which led to the termination of multiple contracts.

The company started a comprehensive cost reduction program earlier this year to combat these issues, and the results should start to show in the second half of 2025. Rath expects to report a negative EBIT of about 2 million euros for the year in spite of these steps.

RAT.VI closed Thursday's trading at 23.00 euros on the Vienna stock Exchange.