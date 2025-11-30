Constellation Brand a Aktie
WKN: 871918 / ISIN: US21036P1084
|
30.11.2025 18:10:00
Read This Before Buying Constellation Brands Stock
In September, I expressed my opinion on this site that Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) was a stock best avoided. The alcoholic drinks purveyor is struggling against a sustained downturn in booze consumption in this country, a trend that isn't doing its fundamentals many favors. Especially lately, investors have been staying away from the company's shares. This, despite the fact that a company run by one of the most celebrated stock pickers in history has amassed a very chunky Constellation stake.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!