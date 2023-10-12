|
12.10.2023 16:00:00
Real Matters to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 17, 2023
Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters”), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results via news release on Friday, November 17, 2023, before market open.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Friday, November 17, 2023, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Pinto. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.
To access the call:
- Participant Local (Toronto): (416) 764-8658
- Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 886-7786
- Conference ID: 03515726
To listen to the live webcast of the call:
- Go to: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/724333131
The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.
About Real Matters
Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231012266711/en/
