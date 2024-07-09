Realbotix Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) (d/b/a "Realbotix” or the "Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robotics and relationship-based AI, is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered by the shareholders of Realbotix Corp. at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting”) held virtually by teleconference on July 9, 2024 were passed. This includes overwhelming shareholder approval to change the name of the corporation to Realbotix Corp, with approval from 99.1% of votes cast from shareholders representing approximately 53% of total outstanding shares.

Voting as to each of the director nominees were as follows:

Director For % Withheld % Andrew D’Souza 88,147,411 96.57 % 3,132,121 3.43 % Andrew Kiguel 91,195,510 99.91 % 84,022 0.09 % Emma Todd 88,146,531 96.57 % 3,133,001 3.43 % Frederick T. Pye 88,112,071 96.53 % 3,167,461 3.47 % Jimmy Viaopoulos 88,127,410 96.55 % 3,152,122 3.45 % Lorne Sugarman 87,610,850 95.98 % 3,668,682 4.02 % Matthew McMullen 91,197,415 99.91 % 82,117 0.09 % Sue Ennis 91,187,531 99.90 % 92,001 0.10 %

"We are pleased to share that we have received approval from over 99% of votes cast by shareholders to change our name to Realbotix,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Furthermore, Matt McMullen and Sue Ennis have been elected as new Directors on the board. We are excited to welcome them and look forward to their contributions.”

The report of voting results is filed under the Realbotix Corp’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca for detailed results of all matters voted upon by shareholders at the Meeting.

About Realbotix

Realbotix creates custom, human-like robots with AI integration. With manufacturing facilities in Nevada, Realbotix operates in a niche part of the massive robotics and AI sectors not occupied by many other companies.

Our robots have human-like appearance and movements. Our proprietary AI is developed specifically for human companionship. Our strength is the integration of companionship-AI and robotics to improve the human condition through connection, learning and play.

Realbotix also owns 15.3% of StoryFire Inc. as well as an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto-related domain names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

