Realbotix CEO Purchases Additional Common Shares in Open Market

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F | OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix” or the "Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, announces that its CEO Andrew Kiguel has purchased 100,000 common shares on Wednesday September 18, 2024. This brings his total ownership of common shares to 16,065,000.

"Our company is capitalized and operating in the most dynamic sectors globally, Robotics and AI. We are trading at an attractive valuation and I am pleased to increase my ownership in the business,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "In the last few years, our business has sold hundreds of robotic busts. As a result, we are one of the leading companies responsible for putting robots into US households. I’m confident in the direction we’re headed and excited about the immense potential we have to shape the future of AI-powered companionship and life-like robots."

To learn more about Realbotix visit www.realbotix.ai.

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates customizable, full-bodied, human-like robots with AI integration that improve the human experience through learning, connection and play. Manufactured in Nevada, USA, Realbotix has built a reputation for having the highest quality humanoid robots and the most realistic skin technology on the market. Our target addressable markets are massive, most of them in the tens or hundreds of billions USD.

Our mission is to create robots and AI that are indistinguishable from humans in appearance and social interaction. Realbotix replicates the physical and emotional aspects of being human, in hardware and software. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

Visit Realbotix.AI to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix.AI developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Follow Aria, our digital avatar on Instagram and TikTok.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919138245/en/