Realbotix Joins AI Partnerships Corp. Affiliate Network

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix” or the "Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, is pleased to announce that it has accepted an invitation to join the AI Partnerships Corporation Affiliate Network, an international network of AI companies that fosters collaboration and innovation in artificial intelligence.

Realbotix’s inclusion in this network reflects the Company’s commitment to collaborating with other companies in the advancement of AI technology globally and shaping the future of human-robot interaction.

"This partnership enables us to connect with and collaborate with other innovators in the AI field,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "We look forward to the opportunities that arise from joining this network.”

AI Partnerships Corporation has created a world-wide network of Affiliates that brings together cutting-edge companies in the AI sector to share business opportunities, explore new applications and drive the development of ethical, transformative technologies. By joining the Affiliate network, Realbotix will collaborate with other industry leaders, contribute to AI innovation and explore new opportunities to integrate advanced robotics into everyday life.

"Having Realbotix join the AI Partnerships Corp. Affiliate Network provides an opportunity for AIP and our 160 company Affiliate Network to leverage the advanced robotics technology that Realbotix provides,” said Dr. Tom Corr the CEO of AI Partnerships Corporation. "As we expand the offerings of the Affiliates in our network, we look to make AI more accessible and affordable to businesses of all sizes and take part in the mass adoption of enterprise AI.”

Through the AIP Affiliate network, Realbotix looks forward to deepening its expertise, expanding its innovation pipeline, and continuing to deliver AI-powered solutions that revolutionize the way humans interact with technology.

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates human-like, socially intelligent robots that improve the human experience through learning, connection and play. Manufactured in Nevada, USA, Realbotix has built a reputation for building robots with the most realistic human appearance on the market. Our target addressable markets are massive, most of them in the tens or hundreds of billions USD.

Our mission is to create robots and AI that are indistinguishable from humans in appearance and social interaction. Realbotix replicates the physical and emotional aspects of being human, in hardware and software. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

Visit Realbotix.AI to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix.AI developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok.

About AI Partnerships Corporation

AI Partnerships Corp. matches small to medium businesses and enterprises with over 160 Affiliates in a network of companies experienced in delivering Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-powered solutions to solve various business needs, whether it is a specific task that needs to be automated to increase revenue or a robust set of AI-powered processes that reduce costs. Together, AIP and its Affiliates develop winning strategies for enterprise customers in the Finance, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Sales and Marketing, Government, Data Science and other sectors.

Learn more by watching Affiliate interviews on YouTube, following us on LinkedIn, and by visiting https://www.aipartnershipscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

