Realbotix Launches New Corporate Website

Tokens.com Corp.* (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) (d/b/a "Realbotix” or the "Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robotics and relationship-based AI, is pleased to share the launch of its new corporate website, Realbotix.ai. The new corporate site aligns with the Company’s rebrand to Realbotix.

The new website and domain reflect Realbotix's commitment to AI and robotic technology, ensuring a more cohesive and recognizable brand identity.

"The move to Realbotix.ai is more than just a change of address; it’s a reflection of our dedication to pushing the boundaries of companionship AI and life-like robots,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "Our new website embodies our mission to revolutionize human-robot interaction and provides a better experience for investors.”

Visitors can explore detailed information about Realbotix’s innovative products, recent news, as well as gain insights into the latest research and developments in the field of AI and robotics.

In addition, this move paves the way for the Company to sell its coveted Tokens.com domain.

"Tokens.com remains one of the last great crypto domains available for purchase. It also transcends the crypto sector as tokenization of real world assets will be a growing trend in the coming years,” added Kiguel.

About Realbotix*

Realbotix is focused on creating customizable, human-like robots with AI integration. With manufacturing facilities in Nevada, Realbotix operates in a niche part of the massive robotics and AI sectors not occupied by many other companies.

Our robots have human-like appearance and movements. Our proprietary AI is developed specifically for human companionship. Our strength is the integration of companionship-AI and robotics to improve the human condition through connection, learning and play.

Realbotix also owns 15.3% of StoryFire Inc. as well as an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto-related domain names.

* As previously disclosed, the Company intends to effect a legal name change to Realbotix Corp. following the approval by shareholders of a name change resolution at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Until the finalization of such name change, all regulatory filings will continue to occur under the Company’s current legal name, Tokens.com Corp.

Visit Realbotix.AI to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix.AI developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617993176/en/