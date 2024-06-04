Realbotix Nominates Sue Ennis to its Board of Directors

Tokens.com Corp.* (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) (d/b/a "Realbotix” or the "Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robotics and relationship-based AI, is pleased to announce the nomination of Sue Ennis to its board of directors (the "Board") at the Company’s annual general meeting ("AGM”) to be held on July 9, 2024. The nomination is subject to approval by Realbotix shareholders at the AGM.

Sue Ennis is an award-winning emerging technology and innovation champion, passionate about bringing global investor awareness and capital into opportunities in North America’s thriving technology, energy, and small cap sector. As the Head of Investor Relations at Hut 8, one of North America’s premier energy infrastructure companies, she leverages her extensive expertise to drive growth and awareness.

Over the past 15 years, Sue Ennis has been instrumental in raising over one billion dollars for North American structured product and small cap companies. She has been pivotal in driving retail and institutional investor interest in undervalued and often overlooked publicly-traded or pre-IPO North American companies. Sue has also steered underappreciated fintech and digital asset companies into multi-billion-dollar market cap entities. Additionally, she has played pivotal roles in navigating companies through critical and complex communications challenges.

"Sue brings unmatched knowledge of capital markets to our board,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "She comes with valuable perspectives as we continue to innovate and grow. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our organization.”

The addition of Sue Ennis to the Board underscores Realbotix’s commitment to strengthening its Board and leadership team. The Company looks forward to benefiting from her vast experience and innovative mindset.

About Realbotix*

Realbotix is focused on creating customizable, human-like robots with AI integration. With manufacturing facilities in Nevada, Realbotix operates in a niche part of the massive robotics and AI sectors not occupied by many other companies.

Our robots have human-like appearance and movements. Our proprietary AI is developed specifically for human companionship. Our strength is the integration of companionship-AI and robotics to improve the human condition through connection, learning and play.

Realbotix also owns 15.3% of StoryFire Inc. as well as an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto-related domain names.

* As previously disclosed, the Company intends to effect a legal name change to Realbotix Corp. following the approval by shareholders of a name change resolution at the AGM. Until the finalization of such name change, all regulatory filings will continue to occur under the Company’s current legal name, Tokens.com Corp.

Visit Realbotix.AI to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix.AI developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

