Realbotix Provides Corporate Update

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) (d/b/a "Realbotix” or the "Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, announces a corporate update.

Realbotix is strategically positioned for growth and innovation in the humanoid robotics and AI industry. With a focus on technological advancements, market expansion, and revenue diversification. The company remains well capitalized and focused on delivering increased revenue for shareholders.

"Realbotix marketing efforts have been successful at the consumer level. Management is also focused on marketing its life-sized robots to corporations. The company remains well capitalized with a strong balance sheet. Overall, we are pleased with the momentum and direction of the business,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix.

Staffing Initiatives

Realbotix has enhanced its research and development capabilities. New team hires include AI // LLM Engineers who will build the second generation of Realbotix robots, and research specialists to assist in creating essential AI capabilities. Management continues to seek exceptional candidates for other roles, particularly a sales lead as our product lines expand.

"The AI and robotics teams continue to grow as we focus on unique developments and ramping up production to meet our anticipated demand heading into 2025,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. "To our knowledge, Realbotix is the only company that builds to-order custom made robots with custom designed AI.”

Targeted Use Cases

Our patented modular robots are built to coexist with humans in various social environments and in various sectors. Realbotix can replicate a historical figure, a celebrity or bring to life our client's vision for a humanoid robot. We achieve this through patented technologies that deliver human-like appearance and movements.

Media and Entertainment

Our custom robots are ideal for branded marketing activities. Robots can elevate entertainment and media moments in museums, conferences and amusement parks. Boost brand awareness by using a robot as your brand representative at your conference booth, or at your tourist attraction’s information center. Collaborate with our sales team to create custom media content around your brand that can be multi-purposed across social media channels.

Corporate Services

Increase employee and stakeholder engagement by using a robot to train your workforce, deliver corporate messaging, and even act as a greeter and entertainer at an office social event.

Healthcare and Education

Highly customizable, our human-sized robots can make social connections in environments like hospitals, healthcare facilities and education centers. We are the only company that can combine companionship or education AI with a physical body.

In addition, our patented silicone skin technology has versatile uses within healthcare markets such as high-end prosthetics.

Companionship

Our companionship-based AI makes our robots perfectly suited for the home. Created to be social, our robots and AI are Ideal to tackle loneliness issues experienced by the elderly or those isolated for health or geographic reasons.

Why Realbotix Robots are Unique:

Customized & Interchangeable face - Realbotix can replicate any human face with 14 + moveable points to create multiple life-like expressions. Faces are modular and can be removed and changed to new faces. Customized & Interchangeable body - Realbotix works with clients to design modular body panels that allow for quick character customization after delivery. This enables one robot platform to be used for multiple characters. Appearance - Realbotix robots have some of the most realistic human features, such as appearance and movement. AI Agnostic - Our robots maintain relevance by being able to plug into the most recent AI versions. Realbotix provides a developer friendly hardware interface that is compatible with your AI software. Realbotix Powered Companionship AI - One of few developers of AI built specifically for companionship and intimacy. Meant for social interaction, our AI is programmed to learn and remember from its users. Capable of compassion and friendship.

Research and Development Goals: (1-6 months)

Realbotix is focused on synchronizing and developing a unified robot controller software to improve both head and body movements, enhancing the user experience by expanding and introducing new voices to the voice library and Integrating general LLM AI and ChatGPT for more intuitive interaction. These advancements will improve the robot’s appearance and interview performance leading to better marketability.

In the forthcoming months the robots will be integrated with plug-and-play functionality for a simpler connection to third-party AI systems including ChatGPT. Additionally, the team will also be coding the core architecture for a new companionship AI system that will be interoperable with Realbotix robots and digital avatars. The digital avatars will be browser-based companions. Browser avatars will reduce the reliance on app distribution channels like App Store and Google Play.

Research and Development Goals (6+ Months)

In the long term, Realbotix aims to establish a standalone AI companion accessible via a mobile phone or browser. The product will offer unique features such as multiple personality generation, available through subscription plans. Additionally, these characters will also have the ability to be plugged into the robots built by Realbotix.

The team is also developing a general-purpose robotic platform for researchers, hobbyists, and AI developers. This platform will allow robot enthusiasts to focus and experiment with dynamic emotion expression for human-like interaction with AI systems and will be interoperable with any of the desktop bust, upper body, or full-body robots.

Additionally, the core AI systems developed will serve as the foundation for multiple specialized agents, such as AI therapists, teachers, nurses, and receptionists. Additionally, the Company plans to allow for later integration of AR/VR functionality for interaction with AI companions and characters.

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates customizable, full-bodied, human-like robots with AI integration that improve the human experience through learning, connection and play. Manufactured in Nevada, USA, Realbotix has built a reputation for having the highest quality humanoid robots and the most realistic silicone skin technology on the market. Our target addressable markets are massive, most of them in the tens or hundreds of billions USD.

Our mission is to create robots and AI that are indistinguishable from humans in appearance and social interaction. Realbotix replicates the physical and emotional aspects of being human, in hardware and software. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

