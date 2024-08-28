Realbotix Reports Financial Results for Q3-2024

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) (d/b/a "Realbotix” or the "Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, reports its financial results for three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 ("Q3-2024”). All dollar figures are in United States dollars ("USD”), unless otherwise stated.

Q3-2024 Financial and Operating Highlights

On April 18, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of Simulacra Corporation ("Simulacra”).

On July 9, 2024, shareholders approved the rebranding of the business, with the new consolidated company now operating as "Realbotix Corp”.

Total assets as of June 30, 2024, of $23.5 million, an increase of 138% compared to September 30, 2023 total assets of $9.9 million, due to the assets acquired from Simulacra and the appreciation of certain digital assets.

Revenue of $313k and $818k, an increase of 143% and 40%, respectively, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024, compared to revenue of $128k and $584k, respectively, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2023 (" Q3-2023 ”);

”); Net income of $3.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net loss of $879k for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, due to a non-cash gain on revaluation of digital assets and several corporate initiatives to reduce operating expenses.

Net loss of $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to net loss of $902k for the three months ended June 30, 2023, mostly due to a non-cash loss on revaluation of digital assets.

On August 2, 2024, the Company received 189 Ethereum from Genesis Global Capital ("Genesis”) as part of Genesis’ restructuring process and expects to receive further distributions from Genesis throughout the remainder of 2024.

"In 2024, the Company underwent substantial changes in the interest of enhancing shareholder value. Our focus going forward will be to grow our presence in the AI-enabled humanoid robot market,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix.

A complete financial reporting package, including the Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, is available on our corporate website (www.realbotix.ai), and the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

An investor call has been scheduled to discuss the Company’s Q3-2024 financial results, hosted by CEO Andrew Kiguel, starting at 1:00 pm ET on August 28, 2024.

Conference Call Details:

Date: August 28, 2024

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Zoom Webinar Registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TjbW3o4WTr6xRrLkISqc-Q

To join the webinar, register using the link provided above. Upon registration a Zoom link will be emailed to the registered email address. The webinar will be available via computer, tablet, and smartphone devices. In addition, a dial-in phone number will be provided in the email upon registration. Callers dialing in using a telephone will automatically be placed in a listen only mode. The question period will not be available to dial-in callers.

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates customizable, full-bodied, human-like robots with AI integration that improve the human experience through learning, connection and play. Manufactured in Nevada, USA, Realbotix has built a reputation for having the highest quality humanoid robots and the most realistic silicone skin technology on the market. Our target addressable markets are massive, most of them in the tens or hundreds of billions USD.

Our mission is to create robots and AI that are indistinguishable from humans in appearance and social interaction. Realbotix replicates the physical and emotional aspects of being human, in hardware and software. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

