Realbotix to Debut its Next Generation Robot at CES 2025

Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) ("Realbotix” or the "Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, will debut its next-generation ultra-realistic humanoid robot on January 7th, 2025, the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025.

CES is one of the largest and most influential technology expos in the world. The event is renowned for showcasing cutting-edge innovations across various industries, drawing over 170,000 attendees annually, including leaders in technology, media, and business from around the globe. The show takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, between January 7th to 10th.

In addition to unveiling a new robot, Realbotix will also be showcasing "Aria”, its flagship robot and Brand Ambassador known for its advanced AI capabilities and human-like interactions. Aria will have new upgraded AI and language capabilities that will make her interactions with CES attendees memorable and impactful.

"We’re incredibly excited to debut our next-generation humanoid robot at CES 2025,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO. ”This marks a significant milestone in our mission to blend advanced AI with lifelike design, creating meaningful connections between humans and technology. Aria has been a trailblazer, and we look forward to showcasing the future of companionship and interaction through our latest innovations.”

Realbotix invites all CES attendees to visit our booth to experience firsthand how Realbotix is shaping the future of robotics and human connection. Our team will be available for live demonstrations and discussions about how our technology is pushing the boundaries of AI-powered companionship and social interaction.

To learn more about Realbotix click here.

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates customizable, full-bodied, human-like robots with AI integration that improve the human experience through learning, connection and play. Manufactured in Nevada, USA, Realbotix has built a reputation for having the highest quality humanoid robots and the most realistic silicone skin technology on the market. Our target addressable markets are massive, most of them in the tens or hundreds of billions USD.

Our mission is to create robots and AI that are indistinguishable from humans in appearance and social interaction. Realbotix replicates the physical and emotional aspects of being human, in hardware and software. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

Visit Realbotix.AI to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix.AI developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Follow Aria, our digital avatar on Instagram and TikTok.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912059801/en/