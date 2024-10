Recession Fears Are Looking Overblown. 3 Stocks to Buy Now

Recession fears have dogged the stock market for much of the last few years.The 2022 bear market was premised partly on the notion that the economy was headed for a recession as interest rates rose. More recently, economic pessimism has weighed on some stock market sectors, even as the broad market has reached an all-time high on enthusiasm for all things artificial intelligence (AI).However, investors continue to get reminders that the economy remains resilient. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said this in recent comments, even as the Federal Reserve just lowered interest rates by 50 basis points.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool