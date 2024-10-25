|
Record results continue in Q3
Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Quarter Results
“Our Q3 results confirm Holcim’s strong earnings profile, with broad-based growth drivers delivering record recurring EBIT and a record margin. Our disciplined M&A execution has continued with six value-accretive acquisitions to expand Solutions & Products, strengthen our footprint in Europe and grow in attractive Latin American markets.
“With our track record of creating superior value across all market conditions and economic cycles, our resilient business model positions us to deliver another year of record results, executing on our strategic priorities.”
Performance overview 9M
Delivering record profitability
Net sales of CHF 19,933 million in the first nine months were up +1.2% on a local currency basis compared to the prior-year period. Nine-month recurring EBIT grew over-proportionally compared to net sales to a record CHF 3,884 million, with a rise of 11.1% in local currency versus the prior-year period. Holcim’s recurring EBIT margin continued to increase in Q3 to a record 23.5%, reaching 19.5% for the first nine months. As a result, Holcim is on track to again deliver industry-leading margins for the full year.
Investing in profitable growth, Holcim made six value-accretive acquisitions during the quarter, reaching 17 for the year to date.
In the U.S., Holcim signed an agreement to acquire OX Engineered Products, a leading U.S. provider of advanced insulation systems that complements its range of building envelope solutions. The acquisition continues the expansion of Holcim’s Solutions & Products business into the most attractive construction segments, from roofing and insulation to repair and refurbishment. The transaction, which is synergistic and EPS accretive from year one, is subject to customary conditions and regulatory clearance in the U.S. and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.
In Latin America, Holcim closed three acquisitions to enter the Peruvian market and strengthen its market position in Guatemala. These transactions provide a platform for further expansion in the high-growth region. In Europe, Holcim grew its footprint with the acquisitions of a ready-mix concrete business in Serbia and an aggregates business in France.
Customer demand for Holcim’s sustainable building solutions increased in the first nine months. Net sales of Holcim’s ECOPact and ECOPlanet accounted for 29% and 25% of their respective segments from 19% in each case in the prior-year period. Holcim accelerated its expansion of its proprietary technology ECOCycle® with a 23% increase in the volume of recycled construction demolition materials in the first nine months compared to the prior-year period.
Holcim was awarded a new European Union Innovation Fund grant for the development of carbon capture and storage technology in Martres-Tolosane, France. This brings to seven Holcim’s total number of EU Innovation Fund grants for carbon capture, utilization and storage projects. Holcim has invested in innovative startups to broaden its range of clean construction technologies, from Sublime Systems, with its proprietary electrochemical process, to advanced mineralization startup Paebbl,
Holcim announced a share buyback program of up to CHF 1 billion on 18 March 2024, which is on course to be completed by year-end. By 30 September 2024, 9.4 million shares had been repurchased for CHF 748 million, representing 1.7% of total shares outstanding. Holcim remains committed to a strong investment grade credit rating.
Building on the record performance in Q3, Holcim is on track to achieve its full-year guidance for 2024, with:
The intended listing of Holcim’s North American business in the U.S. is on track to be completed in the first half of 2025, with the aim of unlocking a new era of value creation for all stakeholders.
North America
North America reached a new level of profitability in the first nine months, with an increase in recurring EBIT margin of 260 basis points to 24.3%. Market fundamentals are strong, with Holcim having secured more than 150 infrastructure projects. North America will continue to drive margin expansion for the full year.
Latin America
Latin America delivered its 17th consecutive quarter of profitable growth, with an outstanding recurring EBIT margin of 35.9% in the first nine months, up 130 basis points. In Q3, Holcim made three highly synergistic acquisitions to expand its footprint. Nearshoring trends across the region are driving infrastructure and commercial investments.
In Europe, sustainability continues to drive profitable growth. Recurring EBIT rose 12.6% in the first nine months in local currency, with the recurring EBIT margin expanding significantly by 220 basis points to 18.3%. In Q3, there were two acquisitions in aggregates and ready-mix. The strong earnings momentum is expected to continue.
Asia, Middle East & Africa
Good market dynamics in Australia and North Africa led to an expansion of recurring EBIT margin to 23.1% in the first nine months. Recurring EBIT in local currency rose by a double-digit percentage both in Q3 and over the first nine months. The strong earnings momentum is expected to continue.
Solutions & Products reported the strongest nine-month net sales growth of the segments, driven by roofing systems. Recurring EBIT rose 17.2% on a local currency basis. Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire OX Engineered Products, a leading U.S. provider of advanced insulation systems. The outlook for the full year is positive.
Reconciliation to Group accounts
Reconciling measures of profit and loss:
Alternative Performance definitions
Some Alternative Performance measures are used in this release to help describe the performance of Holcim. A full set of these Alternative Performance definitions can be found on our website.
