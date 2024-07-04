Redcare Pharmacy Preliminary Q2 Total Sales Up 33% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (SAE1.F) reported that its preliminary second quarter total Group sales increased 33.3% to 560 million euros from 420 million euros, a year ago. Non-Rx sales was 390 million euros, up 21% year over year. Total Rx sales were 170 million euros in second quarter. Excluding MediService, Redcare Pharmacy's growth was 22.3% in second quarter. The active customer base expanded to 11.6 million, up 1.4 million over the last year.

CFO Jasper Eenhorst said: "We are focused on the vast e-Rx opportunity in Germany, where we are benefiting from our strong brand and services. In parallel, we see continued strength in our OTC and BPC performance both in Germany and in Europe. We increased marketing in e-Rx, still we feel comfortable that the margin in second quarter will be within the full-year guidance range of 2% to 4%."

