Redfin Reports Asking Rents Tick Up 0.6%, With East Coast and Midwest Metros Posting Biggest Increases

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — The typical U.S. asking rent ticked up 0.6% year over year in September to $1,634, with several East Coast and Midwestern metros seeing the biggest increases. That’s according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Rents were down 0.2% on a month-over-month basis.

The median rent has stayed largely flat for the past two years, ranging between $1,599 and $1,663—including sitting in a tight window between $1,630 and $1,650 for 16 of the past 24 months. In parallel, wages are growing around 4% year over year, showing that rent is more affordable now than it was two years ago.

"Rents remain stable nationally, but could look very different depending on where you live in the country,” said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. "On the East Coast and in the Midwest, there hasn’t been as much building activity, so asking rents are rising. Meanwhile, if you’re in a Sun Belt city where construction boomed following the pandemic, rents are now falling pretty fast.”

Washington, D.C. posts highest rent increase, as rents in Sun Belt metros continue to fall

Washington, D.C. posted the biggest rent increase of the 50 most-populous metros Redfin analyzed in September, up 12% year over year to $2,088.

Major Metros With Highest Rent Increases

Median Asking Rent (Sept) YoY Change Washington, DC $2,088 12% Virginia Beach, VA $1,625 11.3% Cleveland, OH $1,350 11.1% Baltimore, MD $1,620 10.6% Chicago, IL $1,768 9.1% Minneapolis, MN $1,649 8.3% Providence, RI $2,103 7.8% Cincinnati, OH $1,341 7.3% Houston, TX $1,299 7% Louisville/Jefferson County, KY $1,260 6.4%

Fellow Eastern Seaboard metros Virginia Beach, VA and Baltimore, MD also saw double-digit increases in asking rents, rising 11.3% and 10.6% respectively. Midwest metros Cleveland, OH (+11.1%) and Chicago (+9.1%) rounded out the five major metros where rents rose the most.

Sun Belt states dominated the major metros with the biggest rent declines, led by Jacksonville, FL, where the median asking rent fell 11.3% to $1,485. Raleigh, NC (-10.6%), San Diego (-10.4%), Austin, TX (-9.9%) and Tampa, FL (-7.7%) rounded out the five metros with the biggest drops in asking rents.

Major Metros With Highest Rent Decreases

Median Asking Rent (Sept) YoY Change Jacksonville, FL $1,485 -11.3% Raleigh, NC $1,457 -10.6% San Diego, CA $2,685 -10.4% Austin, TX $1,503 -9.9% Tampa, FL $1,715 -7.7% San Francisco, CA $2,683 -7.5% Pittsburgh, PA $1,394 -5.8% Phoenix, AZ $1,505 -5.6% Nashville, TN $1,561 -4.6% Miami, FL $2,385 -4.4%

Asking rents falling across all bedroom counts

For the second time in three months, asking rents fell across all bedroom counts, something that hadn’t happened in more than four years prior to July.

Median asking rents for 0-1 bedroom apartments fell 0.2% (to $1,489 a month), 2 bedroom apartments fell 0.1% (to $1,714) and 3+ bedroom apartments fell 1.9% (to $1,995).

Median Asking Rent YoY Change 0-1 Bedroom Apartments $1,489 -0.2% 2 Bedroom Apartments $1,714 -0.1% 3+ Bedroom Apartments $1,995 -1.9%

To view the full report, including charts, methodology and additional metro-level insights, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/rental-tracker-september-2024

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our customers can save thousands in fees while working with a top agent. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix it up to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.6 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

Redfin’s subsidiaries and affiliated brands include: Bay Equity Home Loans®, Rent.™, Apartment Guide®, Title Forward® and WalkScore®.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241010226609/en/