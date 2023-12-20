RedHill Announces Results Of A New U.S. Army-funded In Vivo Ebola Virus Study

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) on Wednesday announced the results of a new U.S. Army-funded in vivo Ebola virus study which revealed that two oral host-directed investigational drugs developed by RedHill, opaganib, and RHB-107 (upamostat), demonstrated a robust synergistic effect when combined individually with remdesivir (Veklury), improving viral inhibition while maintaining cell viability

RDHL is trading on the Nasdaq at $1.64, up 24.24% or $0.32 per share. It has traded between $0.25 and $11.52 in the past 52-week period.

Notably, Opaganib is believed to be the first host-directed molecule to show activity in Ebola virus disease. The study showed that opaganib delivered a statistically significant increase in mice survival time in vivo. This is a significant milestone in the development of a potential treatment for Ebola virus.

Reza Fathi, Ph.D., RedHill's Senior Vice President of Research and Development, stated that both opaganib and RHB-107 demonstrated activity against multiple viral targets, including COVID-19. They are also expected to be effective against emerging viral variants. Additionally, their growing safety and tolerability databases present a compelling hypothesis for further study of their potential in treating the Ebola virus.