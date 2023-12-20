20.12.2023 16:00:32

RedHill Announces Results Of A New U.S. Army-funded In Vivo Ebola Virus Study

(RTTNews) - RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) on Wednesday announced the results of a new U.S. Army-funded in vivo Ebola virus study which revealed that two oral host-directed investigational drugs developed by RedHill, opaganib, and RHB-107 (upamostat), demonstrated a robust synergistic effect when combined individually with remdesivir (Veklury), improving viral inhibition while maintaining cell viability

RDHL is trading on the Nasdaq at $1.64, up 24.24% or $0.32 per share. It has traded between $0.25 and $11.52 in the past 52-week period.

Notably, Opaganib is believed to be the first host-directed molecule to show activity in Ebola virus disease. The study showed that opaganib delivered a statistically significant increase in mice survival time in vivo. This is a significant milestone in the development of a potential treatment for Ebola virus.

Reza Fathi, Ph.D., RedHill's Senior Vice President of Research and Development, stated that both opaganib and RHB-107 demonstrated activity against multiple viral targets, including COVID-19. They are also expected to be effective against emerging viral variants. Additionally, their growing safety and tolerability databases present a compelling hypothesis for further study of their potential in treating the Ebola virus.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Redhill Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Redhill Biopharma Ltd (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwache ATX-Vorgaben nach Rally-Ende an der Wall Street -- DAX-Anleger dürften zum Start Gewinne mitnehmen -- Asiens Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
In Asien entwickeln sich die Märkte am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen