Redwire Aktie
WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036
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03.08.2026 21:36:01
Redwire vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space-Focused Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the private space economy accelerates, investors are weighing the merits of hardware specialists versus launch providers. Choosing between Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) and Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) depends on your tolerance for capital intensive growth.Redwire focuses on the essential components that keep satellites running, while Rocket Lab aims to control the entire mission from the ground to orbit. Both companies serve a mix of government and commercial clients. Comparing them helps clarify whether you prefer a diverse components manufacturer or a vertically integrated space platform.Redwire specializes in aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations for national security and civil markets. This positioning makes it a notable player among defense stocks and an essential partner for agencies like NASA. Since national security accounts for nearly 46.9% of total revenue, this customer concentration adds a layer of risk.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Redwire Corp Registered Shs
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15.06.26
|Raumfahrt-Aktien nach SpaceX-IPO unter der Lupe: Chancen und Risiken für Rocket Lab, Redwire und AST SpaceMobile (finanzen.at)
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26.05.26
|Redwire, MDA, Rocket Lab & Co.: Raumfahrt-Aktien profitieren von IPO-Euphorie rund um SpaceX (finanzen.at)
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Redwire legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Redwire stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)