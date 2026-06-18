Redwire Aktie
WKN DE: A3D013 / ISIN: US75776W1036
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18.06.2026 05:00:01
Redwire vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The race to commercialize Earth's orbit has shifted from speculative science fiction to a growing industrial reality. Investors now face a choice between Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) for their space exposure.While both companies operate within the same broader sector, they offer different entry points into the space economy. Redwire focuses on the hardware and infrastructure that keep satellites running, while Rocket Lab provides the vehicles to get them there, along with its own satellite platforms. Comparing these two requires a deep dive into their growth rates, financial stability, and market positions in the 2026 landscape.Redwire operates as a specialized provider of space infrastructure, offering solar arrays, avionics, and autonomous systems for a variety of missions. The company serves a diverse mix of civil, commercial, and national security customers who require reliable components for complex spacecraft. Its technology is increasingly vital among defense stocks as governments seek to modernize their satellite constellations. However, customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business, as its two largest customers accounted for roughly 19% and 20% of total revenue, respectively, in late 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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26.05.26
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Redwire legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
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