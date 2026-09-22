Redwire vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the commercial space industry matures, investors are looking for businesses with stable growth and clear paths to profitability. Choosing between Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) requires balancing different growth paths.

Redwire operates as a specialized component manufacturer for orbital assets, while Rocket Lab aims for end-to-end service, including proprietary launch vehicles. Both companies are currently scaling operations to meet rising global demand for satellite data and national security applications.

Redwire is a notable player among defense stocks, providing essential mission-critical components for satellites and spacecraft. The company serves a diverse mix of civil, commercial, and national security customers, including NASA and the U.S. Space Force. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as two customers accounted for roughly 39% of 2025 revenue.

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