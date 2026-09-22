Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.09.2026 18:59:35

Redwire vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the commercial space industry matures, investors are looking for businesses with stable growth and clear paths to profitability. Choosing between Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) requires balancing different growth paths.

Redwire operates as a specialized component manufacturer for orbital assets, while Rocket Lab aims for end-to-end service, including proprietary launch vehicles. Both companies are currently scaling operations to meet rising global demand for satellite data and national security applications.

Redwire is a notable player among defense stocks, providing essential mission-critical components for satellites and spacecraft. The company serves a diverse mix of civil, commercial, and national security customers, including NASA and the U.S. Space Force. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as two customers accounted for roughly 39% of 2025 revenue.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Redwire Corp Registered Shs 10,34 1,17% Redwire Corp Registered Shs
Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs 64,20 1,90% Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX erstmals über 7.000 Punkten -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex abgibt. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen