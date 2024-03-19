|
19.03.2024 13:31:55
Redwood Trust Announces $750 Mln Capital Partnership With CPP Investments
(RTTNews) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also known as CPP Investments revealed a strategic capital partnership worth $750 million on Tuesday.
This partnership includes a fresh $500 million Asset Joint Venture and a $250 million secured corporate financing facility extended by CPP Investments to Redwood.
The Joint Venture will focus on investing in Redwood's residential investor bridge and term loans, to reach over $4 billion in total acquisitions.
The management of these assets on behalf of the Joint Venture will be handled by Redwood and its affiliated companies.
The Equity contribution to the Joint Venture could be as high as $500 million, with 80 percent coming from CPP Investments and 20 percent from Redwood.
Redwood will receive continuous fees for overseeing the Joint Venture's administration and may earn extra performance fees upon reaching specific return targets.
The secured corporate financing will have a maximum capacity of $250 million and a two-year term, extendable by one year.
Moreover, CPP Investments will be granted warrants to purchase Redwood common stock initially valued at around $15 million, with the possibility of acquiring an extra $36 million if certain joint venture deployment goals are met.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Redwood Trust IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.02.24
|Ausblick: Redwood Trust zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Redwood Trust öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.23
|Ausblick: Redwood Trust stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Redwood Trust stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Redwood Trust IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Redwood Trust IncShs
|5,54
|-1,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsentscheid der Fed voraus: ATX mit Verlusten erwartet -- DAX dürfte kaum bewegt eröffnen -- Asiens Börsen freundlich - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Mittwoch in Rot erwartet, während sich der deutsche Leitindex zum Start wohl kaum bewegen dürfte. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stehen zur Wochenmitte im Plus. An der Wall Street waren am Dienstag positive Vorzeichen zu beobachten.