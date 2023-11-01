Reem Gedeon Takes Helm of Insight’s Canada Operations

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a global Solutions Integrator driving client success through digital transformation, has appointed Reem Gedeon as the new senior vice president and general manager of Insight Canada. She will report directly to Dee Burger, Insight North America president.

Gedeon will oversee Insight Canada’s operations and strategy, focusing on delivering exceptional client experiences and solidifying Insight as the leading Solutions Integrator in Canada.

"Reem’s deep understanding of the technology landscape and her personable leadership style make her the ideal choice to lead Insight Canada. Under her guidance, we will continue to expand our share of the Canadian IT services market, helping clients navigate the challenges of the digital economy through our unique ability to design, build and manage innovative solutions,” said Burger.

For more than 25 years, Gedeon has held senior leadership positions in the IT services sector. Before joining Insight, she served as vice president of CGI’s public sector consulting services for Ontario.

"I am elated to join Insight and help advance an ambitious vision for integrated solutions in Canada,” said Gedeon. "The company’s holistic approach to consulting, technology solutions and managed services is a compelling recipe for organizations aligning IT strategy with their business goals. I look forward to working with our talented Canadian teammates and partners to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator helping accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology. We architect, build and manage solutions for complex IT environments. Our digital transformation services include deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cybersecurity and intelligent edge, augmented by longstanding relationships with 6,000+ technology partners. By quickly and effectively delivering best-fit solutions, we help our clients simplify modern business processes to improve customer and work experiences, business intelligence, efficiency and growth. We’re rated as a Great Place to Work, a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity and a Forbes World’s Top Female-Friendly Company. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

