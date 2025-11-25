ISA Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000067344
|
25.11.2025 14:59:25
Reeves’s plan to cut cash Isa limit could raise mortgage rates, say finance bosses
Building societies fear consumers will be put off from saving if chancellor’s budget announces a 40% reductionBusiness live – latest updatesRachel Reeves’s plan to slash the annual cash Isa limit by 40% could lead to higher mortgage rates and deter consumers from saving, finance bosses have said.The chancellor is expected to cut the maximum amount people can put into tax-efficient cash individual savings accounts from £20,000 a year to £12,000 in Wednesday’s budget. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
