|
28.06.2024 19:35:00
Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics 28 June 2024
Reference is made to the notice on 15 May 2024 (corrected 20 May 2024) regarding a private placement of 33.3 million shares at NOK 1.65 per share, split in two tranches.
The share capital of tranche 2 of the private placement has been registered and the shares delivered.
Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 47,018,983.20 divided into 313,459,888 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 28 June 2024 at 19:35 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
15.05.24
|Ausblick: IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Erste Schätzungen: IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
|0,10
|-1,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.