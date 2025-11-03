Aileron Therapeutics Aktie

Aileron Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DZ0Z / ISIN: US00887A2042

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
03.11.2025 18:32:31

Rein Therapeutics Gets FDA Clearance To Resume Phase 2 Trial Evaluating LTI-03 In Patients With IPF

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Rein Therapeutics (RNTX), Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the full clinical hold on the company's phase 2 trial evaluating LTI-03 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The FDA's decision follows a review of Rein's submission, which addressed all of the agency's concerns. In its correspondence, the FDA confirmed that Study LTI-03-2001 may proceed and that any prior Full Clinical Hold concerns have been fully resolved.

Brian Windsor, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rein Therapeutics, commented, "This is a major milestone for us. The FDA's decision clears the path for us to resume enrollment and continue advancing LTI-03 through our global Phase 2 program. We're grateful for the FDA's collaboration and proud of our team for their hard work and dedication to getting to this point. We believe LTI-03 has the potential to meaningfully shift how IPF is treated by not only slowing fibrosis but also supporting lung repair."

Rein expects to resume patient recruitment in late 2025 or early 2026 across approximately 20 U.S. clinical sites located in Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas.

The U.S. enrollment complements Rein's broader global RENEW study, which includes approximately 30 additional sites in the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, and Australia. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of LTI-03 in up to 120 patients with IPF.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aileron Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aileron Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aileron Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 1,75 11,82% Aileron Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich mit freundlichem Start in den November -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt begann den neuen Monat mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Markt zeigte sich am ersten Handelstag im November ebenso freundlich. Die US-Börsen weisen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Montag unterdessen ebenfalls nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen