22.11.2023 08:40:12
Relief Therapeutics Announces CEO Transition
Relief Therapeutics Announces CEO Transition
GENEVA (NOV. 22, 2023) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that its current chief executive officer (CEO), Jack Weinstein, will be stepping down as part of a leadership transition. The company is pleased to announce that Michelle Lock, a highly experienced pharmaceutical executive and current independent member of Relief’s Board of Directors, will be assuming the role of CEO on an interim basis.
“Michelle has been an active and insightful member of our Board of Directors. Her deep understanding of our organization and her extensive leadership experience in both biotech and big pharma settings make her an ideal leader for Relief. We are excited to have Michelle continue on the Board of Directors and step in as our new CEO.” said Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “I want to extend our gratitude to Jack for his dedication and the important contributions he made over the years.” added Dr. Selvaraju.
Ms. Lock previously held executive roles as chief operating officer of Covis Pharma Group and senior vice president and head of Europe and International at Acceleron Pharma Inc. She has nearly 30 years of biopharmaceutical strategic, operational and commercialization experience and spent 24 years with Bristol-Myers Squibb. Her appointment as interim CEO of Relief is effective immediately.
In response to her appointment, Ms. Lock commented, “I am honored to step into the role of CEO of Relief. This company has a strong legacy of bringing significant value to patients, and I am excited to lead our talented team as we continue to advance our pipeline. I am committed to driving our company on a path of innovation and enhanced patient impact.”
The Company is looking forward to a new chapter under Michelle Lock’s leadership.
1778915 22-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
