Relief Therapeutics has published its Annual Report

GENEVA (APR. 30, 2024) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today published its Annual Report 2023 and provided a corporate update.

“Our commitment to improving patient outcomes in rare diseases has never been stronger,” said Michelle Lock, interim chief executive officer of Relief. “Realigning our business model and prioritizing our strategic approach has allowed us to optimize our operations and accelerate our priority programs. We are excited about the potential of RLF-TD011 to bring relief to patients suffering from epidermolysis bullosa, as well as about the development of RLF-OD032, for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU).”

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety, and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief's portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, our proprietary, globally patented TEHCLO™ and Physiomimic™ platform technologies and a targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core therapeutic areas: rare skin diseases, rare metabolic disorders, and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners. Relief's mission is to provide therapeutic relief to those suffering from rare diseases and is being advanced by an international team of well-established, experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development and rare disease expertise. Relief is headquartered in Geneva and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF. For more information, please visit our website www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief on LinkedIn.

CONTACT :

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Avenue de Sécheron 15

1202 Geneva

Switzerland

contact@relieftherapeutics.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, including its ability to achieve its corporate, development and commercial goals, and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Relief to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors, including those described in Relief's filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), could adversely affect Relief. Copies of Relief's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC EDGAR database at www.sec.gov. Relief does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.