30.04.2024 07:00:52
Relief Therapeutics has published its Annual Report
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Relief Therapeutics has published its Annual Report
GENEVA (APR. 30, 2024) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today published its Annual Report 2023 and provided a corporate update.
“Our commitment to improving patient outcomes in rare diseases has never been stronger,” said Michelle Lock, interim chief executive officer of Relief. “Realigning our business model and prioritizing our strategic approach has allowed us to optimize our operations and accelerate our priority programs. We are excited about the potential of RLF-TD011 to bring relief to patients suffering from epidermolysis bullosa, as well as about the development of RLF-OD032, for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU).”
The Annual Report 2023 is available on the company’s website.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Valor:
|10019113
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
