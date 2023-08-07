Reminder: Mativ Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Results

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV) will issue a press release announcing the Company's second quarter 2023 results after the market closes on August 9, 2023 and hold a conference call to discuss results on August 10, 2023. Mativ will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company's Web site in advance of the earnings conference call. The presentation can also be accessed via the earnings conference call webcast.

In conjunction with the release of Mativ's second quarter earnings, you are invited to listen to the Company's conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet.

What: Mativ Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Where: https://ir.mativ.com/

This link gives participants access to the live and/or archived event.

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/334230665

How:

United States Toll-Free: 1 833 470 1428

United States Toll/International: 1 404 975 4839

Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=52732

Access Code: 478231

Listen-only mode - Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the Web at the address above and follow the instructions set out on the Home page or in the Investor Relations section.

To listen to the live call, please go to the Web site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available until Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Call Replay. A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion. To access the recording, please use one of the following Dial-In Numbers and the Conference ID. A replay of the webcast will be archived in the investor relations section of our website.

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658

US (Local): 1 929 458 6194

US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403

Canada: 1 226 828 7578

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 542493

Thank you for your interest in Mativ. We look forward to your participation in the conference call or rebroadcast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807622843/en/