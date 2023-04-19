Remote, Hybrid Work Drives ServiceNow Momentum in Brazil

Remote and hybrid work are redefining the boundaries of digital workflows and creating new and stronger demand for ServiceNow and its ecosystem of partners in Brazil, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds that enterprises are seeking accredited and reliable professional service providers to fully utilize ServiceNow’s broad functionalities ? from process redesign and software implementation and integration to application management and training.

"Companies in Brazil realize they need to accelerate their digital transformations,” said Bill Huber, global partner, digital platforms and solutions, for ISG. "ServiceNow can be an ideal partner for this activity. With more workflows exceeding traditional boundaries, demand for the platform is rising.”

As a solutions provider, ServiceNow tailors its outcomes to match the needs of the current economic environment, the ISG report says. Broad acceptance of its offerings among the user community has led to the exponential growth of ServiceNow across the globe. The company ended its 2022 fiscal year with subscription revenue of $6.8 billion, up 25 percent.

Although the ServiceNow market in Brazil has grown tighter, it has also become more dynamic, according to the ISG report. Fast-growing local companies are actively seeking opportunities as ServiceNow partners, but so are global players in response to the market momentum.

Faced with strict enforcement of laws regarding data protection and privacy, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as Brazil’s Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), customers have been turning to ServiceNow for new solutions that will help them to remain agile and resilient despite these constraints, the ISG report says.

ServiceNow has responded with its Tokyo release, which offers features that simplify complex supply chains, automate asset management and provide auditable, quality sustainability data.

"Enterprises have reached an inevitable conclusion: Digital companies grow revenue faster than non-digital ones,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "ServiceNow has been a beneficiary of this new digital reality, both in Brazil and globally.”

The report also examines how advanced technologies and innovations such as the use of bots with AI, RPA and cloud services have created opportunities for ServiceNow and its ecosystem of partners.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 27 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services, and ServiceNow Managed Service Providers.

The report names Accenture, Alpar, Aoop, Capgemini, Deloitte and Extreme Group as Leaders in all three quadrants, while Digisystem and nuvolax are named Leaders in two quadrants each. Wipro is named a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, Kyndryl, Wipro and Yssy are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

