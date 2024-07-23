René Carbone Bardorf Joins AV as VP of Marketing and Communications

René Carbone Bardorf has joined Aerovironment (AV) as Vice President of Marketing and Communications. In line with the company’s continuous growth trajectory, Bardorf joins to lead AV’s global strategic marketing and oversee all facets of corporate communications strategy and execution. She will be based at AV’s corporate headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, under the leadership of Senior Vice President for Government Relations and Communications, Church Hutton.

"René’s deep understanding of the national security landscape and today’s evolving global security challenges will be invaluable as we continue to grow,” said AV’s CEO and Chairman Wahid Nawabi. "Her track record as a strategic communicator and brand developer enhances our leadership team and opens opportunities to share the AV story with new audiences. I am thrilled that René has joined our team.”

Bardorf’s career includes service as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs for three Secretaries of Defense, SVP for Marketing and Communications at Business Executives for National Security (BENS), Chief Communications Officer at National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) and SVP for Government Relations at Wounded Warrior Project. Throughout that career, she led teams in transformational brand strategy development, stakeholder outreach, organizational messaging, strategic partnerships, and national security media relations.

She also led efforts to invest millions in grants, advocated for veterans through legislative testimonies, and spearheaded significant community outreach initiatives. As the founding Executive Director of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Bardorf led partnerships raising substantial venture philanthropy funding, driving impactful efforts in support of national security and veterans. Her corporate branding efforts at NDIA and BENS displayed an innovative approach to building and maintaining strong, resonant brands in the defense sector.

"I’m thrilled to join AV during such a transformative time,” said Bardorf. "The extraordinary commitment to innovation and support for the warfighter is truly remarkable. As a global leader in defense tech, AV is at the forefront of groundbreaking advancements. I look forward to leading our marketing and comms strategy to showcase these achievements and help drive ongoing success.”

René Bardorf’s appointment reflects AV’s commitment to ensuring the company’s innovative contributions to national security are effectively communicated to all stakeholders.

