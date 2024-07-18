Renault Names Philippe Krief Chief Technology Officer, Effective Sept. 1

(RTTNews) - French auto major Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced the appointment of Philippe Krief as Chief Technology Officer with effect from September 1.

He will take over from Gilles Le Borgne, who has been appointed to a strategic advisory role to the CEO.

The new responsibility is in parallel with his current duties as CEO of the Alpine brand.

As Chief Technology Officer, Krief will manage all Group engineering activities and resources, and will report to CEO Luca de Meo.

Krief has worked on a wide range of models, from the B-segment to cars worth several million euros. After starting out at Michelin, he continued his career with the Fiat Group, before moving on to Ferrari and then Maserati.

He was appointed Director of Engineering and Product Performance for the Alpine brand on February 21, 2023, before becoming CEO.