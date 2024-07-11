11.07.2024 17:45:00

Renault SA :Half-year report on the liquidity contract - H1 2024

Regulated Information

July 11, 2024

HALF-YEAR REPORT ON THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity agreement entered into between Renault SA and BNP Paribas, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:

  • 46,508 shares,
  • € 24,319,589.

In the first half of 2024, were carried out:

  • 9,453 purchase transactions for 1,697,018 shares and € 75,155,899.
  • 12,826 sale transactions for 1,722,138 shares and € 76,170,297.

For information:

1. In the previous half-year report, on December 31, 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 71,628 shares,
  • € 23,305,184

2. In the second half of 2023, were carried out:

  • 12,269 purchase transactions for 2,498,726 shares and € 91,801,586
  • 14,467 sale transactions for 2,456,687 shares and € 90,344,132

3. as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on July 10, 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 0 share,
  • € 25,000,000.

The liquidity agreement is implemented in accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice.

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Philippine de Schonen

+33 6 13 45 68 39

philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

Attachment


